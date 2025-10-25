NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at S&P Equity Research

S&P Equity Research reissued their positive rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

