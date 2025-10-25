Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Up 27.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) traded up 27.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$190.51 and last traded at C$179.52. 457,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 804% from the average session volume of 50,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.83.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$114.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, Senior Officer John Henry Bailey sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.85, for a total transaction of C$37,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,622.35. This represents a 91.29% decrease in their position. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

