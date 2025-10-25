Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,490 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,475 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 394,744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $85.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

