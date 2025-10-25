American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. American Airlines Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.950 EPS.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 359,051 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 304,623 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

