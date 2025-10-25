Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Textron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $89.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

