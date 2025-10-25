Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $24,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $203.15.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

