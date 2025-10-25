Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 516 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,824,000 after buying an additional 1,730,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,854,000 after buying an additional 986,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 647.7% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 920,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

