CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $269.54 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

