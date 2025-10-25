American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.450-0.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.78 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,978,006 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,877 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,337,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 369,324 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,315,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 336,993 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $14,025,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,164,443 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

