Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 492.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RHP stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.79%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.