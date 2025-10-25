Keeler Thomas Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 125,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.50 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $356.78.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

