Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 229,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 150,061 shares.The stock last traded at $48.22 and had previously closed at $48.16.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,503,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after buying an additional 399,029 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,347,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,541.4% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 347,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after buying an additional 339,966 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 767,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 299,407 shares during the period. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,332,000.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.