Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,019 Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 150,702 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $152.97 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.04.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

