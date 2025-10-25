iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Position Trimmed by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $339.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.95. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $340.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

