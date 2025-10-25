Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 4.4% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 232,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.5258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.