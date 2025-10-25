Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,290 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NU were worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $221,317,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $150,763,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

