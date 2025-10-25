Curio Wealth LLC Acquires 57,715 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 125,467.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Curio Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

