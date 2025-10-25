Curio Wealth LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 192,929.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 760,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 16.0% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $36,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFSD stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $48.50.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
