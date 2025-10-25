Curio Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 53,963.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Curio Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.