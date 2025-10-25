iShares Gold Trust $IAU is Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Insight Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,430 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

