Insight Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 123,496 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 90,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

