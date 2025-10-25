Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 853 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 25.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

RTX stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.55. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $180.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

