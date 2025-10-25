Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 56.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.32.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $546.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,500,332 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

