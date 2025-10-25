First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 296,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 261,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.64.
About First Atlantic Nickel
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Atlantic Nickel
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Time to Take Notice: PEGA’s GenAI Blueprint Delivers Huge Q3 Beat
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/20 – 10/24
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Atlantic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Atlantic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.