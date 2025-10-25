First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 296,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 261,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.64.

About First Atlantic Nickel

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

