NatWest Group plc Has $6 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,164 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.8% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after buying an additional 92,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after buying an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,309,000 after buying an additional 566,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,811,000 after buying an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,091,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of KMB opened at $118.93 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.49 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

