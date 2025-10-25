Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF $VFQY is Hobart Private Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $152.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.16. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $116.51 and a twelve month high of $150.37.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

