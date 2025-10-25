Keeler Thomas Management LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 10,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.77 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,207.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,185.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

