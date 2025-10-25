Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 51.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VRT opened at $185.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.72.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

