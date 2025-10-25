R Squared Ltd Acquires New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0%

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

