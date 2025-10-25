AlTi Global Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $98.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

