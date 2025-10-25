Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after acquiring an additional 401,771,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $396,998,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after buying an additional 833,285 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,174,000 after buying an additional 778,433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

