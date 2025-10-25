Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

