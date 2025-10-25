Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Price Target to GBX 95

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 115 to GBX 95 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 80.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.95. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 74.39 and a 1 year high of GBX 107.60. The stock has a market cap of £478.46 million, a PE ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a net margin of 129.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 EPS for the current year.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.