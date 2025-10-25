Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Macfarlane Group from GBX 135 to GBX 120 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 120.
Macfarlane Group Stock Performance
Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group will post 7.4677529 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Macfarlane Group news, insider David Stirling bought 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 per share, with a total value of £14,946. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
