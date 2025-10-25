iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stake Raised by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $477.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $478.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.