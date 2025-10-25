Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.75.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $573.07 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.