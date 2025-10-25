NatWest Group plc Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

NatWest Group plc cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 5.3% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.4% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 10,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,352.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.77 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,207.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,185.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

