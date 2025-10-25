Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

