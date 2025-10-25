Curio Wealth LLC Buys 10,285 Shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF $DUSB

Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report) by 342,833.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 59,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000.

Get Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUSB opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.