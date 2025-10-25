Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $556,000 Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Fielder Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 122.3% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 34,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.