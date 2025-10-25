Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Stock Holdings Reduced by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

GBTC opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $99.12.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

