Fielder Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

Fielder Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,656 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises 1.5% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,924,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 165.0% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 55,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

