Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,014,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $178,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $33.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

