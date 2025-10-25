Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $30.93 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,152,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $30,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,517,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,506,000 after buying an additional 288,449 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,952,000 after acquiring an additional 802,816 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,234,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,935,000 after acquiring an additional 167,067 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,268,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,184,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,607,000 after purchasing an additional 89,551 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.