Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $761.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $771.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $725.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

