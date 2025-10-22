Cavalier Investments LLC Has $794,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 164.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Archrock by 217.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 119.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason C. Rebrook purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $241,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,930.87. The trade was a 15.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

