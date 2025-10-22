Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 492 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $8,025,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,264.40. This represents a 52.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,434,306 shares of company stock valued at $74,369,240 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.