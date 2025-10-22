Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 198 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $178.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,173 shares of company stock worth $8,724,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

