Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 781 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

