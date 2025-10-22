Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $442.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.84, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.